Sonny Lazuardi
Maker
Hi everyone 👋 I am super excited to launch Color Copy Paste 🚀 It's a plugin that makes it super easy & fast to copy colour from your phone's camera to web, figma, or sketch plugin. Feedbacks are welcome 🙏🏻
It's been fun seeing @sonnylazuardi develop this on Twitter and the end result is super cool!
Wow, amazing one 🤩 Love the idea!! Good job!
Awesome idea! This current implementation is also neat!
Good job Sonny. I loved the interactive landing page. That is so cool!!