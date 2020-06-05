  1. Home
Color Copy Paste

Copy colors from your phone & paste them on your web browser

Color Copy Paste is plugin that allows you to copy & paste colour directly from your phone's camera to your web browser, figma or sketch plugin. You can manage the colours with no hassle. No more manually taking picture and use color picker to get the color.
Discussion
Sonny Lazuardi
Maker
Hi everyone 👋 I am super excited to launch Color Copy Paste 🚀 It's a plugin that makes it super easy & fast to copy colour from your phone's camera to web, figma, or sketch plugin. Feedbacks are welcome 🙏🏻
Kilian Valkhof
It's been fun seeing @sonnylazuardi develop this on Twitter and the end result is super cool!
🚀 Pierre-Henry Soria 🇦🇺
Wow, amazing one 🤩 Love the idea!! Good job!
Yohanes Bandung
Awesome idea! This current implementation is also neat!
kaunteya suryawanshi
Good job Sonny. I loved the interactive landing page. That is so cool!!
