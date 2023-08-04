Products
College Arsenal

College Arsenal

A study plan Notion to help achieve a successful semester

Payment Required
All-in-one Notion for smart note-taking, task management, and study tools, which help college students organize courses, never miss deadlines, and boost productivity to achieve great academic outcome.
Launched in
Education
School
Notion
 by
College Arsenal
About this launch
0
reviews
23
followers
was hunted by
Ha My Tran
in Education, School, Notion. Made by
Ha My Tran
,
Tham (Sylvia) Nguyen
and
Tuan Mai Quang
. Featured on August 5th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is College Arsenal's first launch.
Upvotes
23
Comments
7
Day rank
#26
Week rank
#277