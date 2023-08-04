Products
Home
→
Product
→
College Arsenal
College Arsenal
A study plan Notion to help achieve a successful semester
All-in-one Notion for smart note-taking, task management, and study tools, which help college students organize courses, never miss deadlines, and boost productivity to achieve great academic outcome.
Launched in
Education
School
Notion
by
College Arsenal
About this launch
College Arsenal
An intelligent toolkit for achieving success in education
0
reviews
23
followers
Follow for updates
College Arsenal by
College Arsenal
was hunted by
Ha My Tran
in
Education
,
School
,
Notion
. Made by
Ha My Tran
,
Tham (Sylvia) Nguyen
and
Tuan Mai Quang
. Featured on August 5th, 2023.
College Arsenal
is not rated yet. This is College Arsenal's first launch.
Upvotes
23
Comments
7
Day rank
#26
Week rank
#277
