discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Brandon Cooper
MakerSoftware Engineer Making Things!
Hey everyone! Excited to be launching the first product I’ve ever built on Product Hunt. I’m a full-time freelance engineer based in the Bay Area and have worked with a number of awesome startups and teams over the past ~3 years. Over that time, I’ve worked on 10+ products and experienced a variety of different workflows and stakeholders being involved. While these stakeholders could be a designer, product manager, business development rep, SDR, or CEO - the bottom line is, at the end of the day, "the last mile" to get a feature or product live is always the most difficult. At the very least, there is always a ton of back and forth between myself and the product designer after the initial implementation of the designs. And then sometimes the CEO likes to get involved... Out of those experiences, Collab Sauce was born - a tool to reduce the time to get a product and/or feature live to customers. Simply put - Collab Sauce is a tool that transforms your website or web-app into a collaborative experience. It empowers team members to: 1) change website designs visually without any code and log CSS into tasks 2) show gridlines for pixel-perfect implementation 3) collect comments, feedback, and screenshots while automating metadata collection, and 4) pin tasks to web elements enabling developers to access it directly from the webpage with the relevant information to ship features faster You can sign up for free right now and get the widget spun up in less than 5 minutes. If you have any issues or want me to personally install it on your site - just shout out @collabsauceHQ or @coopaloopa1 on Twitter and I’ll set some time up today or later this week with you. Thank you for checking out my first product ever. I'm open to any feedback or suggestions you might have. Wanted to also mention that I am open to building some custom integrations for paid customers to make sure Collab Sauce fits in with your current teams’ workflow. Lastly, major shout out to @chrismessina for posting Collab Sauce and helping me get live on Product Hunt + talking me through any issues.
Share