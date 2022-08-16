Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Collab Hub
Ranked #13 for today
Collab Hub
Collab with great content creators to delight your customers
Visit
Upvote 8
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
We're Collab Hub, a fully-managed platform that pairs brands with micro influencer creators who produce user generated content on demand and at scale.
Launched in
Marketing
by
Collab Hub
Solana Summercamp Online Hackathon
Ad
Start your crypto journey with millions in prizes & seed funding
About this launch
Collab Hub
The UGC platform for all brands. 🙌
0
reviews
11
followers
Follow for updates
Collab Hub by
Collab Hub
was hunted by
Aditya
in
Marketing
. Made by
TALI
. Featured on August 19th, 2022.
Collab Hub
is not rated yet. This is Collab Hub's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
2
Day rank
#13
Week rank
#151
Report