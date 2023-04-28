Products
  Home
  Product
  colive values
colive values

colive values

stay with remote workers who share your values/interests

Where remote workers can discover & book coliving communities across the globe which share their values 🕉️  or interests 🏄🏻‍♂️ . Thrive personally & professionally with inspiring like-minded people and embrace your awesome remote working lifestyle!
Launched in
Global Nomad
Travel
Tech
 +1 by
colive values
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Thanks for checking out the launch! I encourage you to play around with colive values, and see the magic for yourself! As it's still in Beta, I'm super eager to hear your feedback and ideas on how to shape this product to better suit your needs!"

colive values
The makers of colive values
About this launch
colive values
colive valuesstay with remote workers who share your values/interests
colive values by
colive values
was hunted by
Majd Alsado
in Global Nomad, Travel, Tech. Made by
Majd Alsado
. Featured on May 5th, 2023.
colive values
is not rated yet. This is colive values's first launch.
