Home
Product
Coleap
Coleap
The all-in-one learning community platform powered by AI
Whether you're running a bootcamp, learning community, cohort-based online course or mastermind group, Coleap helps you deliver a great experience to your users with little operational effort powered by amazing AI features
Launched in
Education
Tech
Online Learning
by
Coleap
About this launch
Coleap
The all-in-one learning community platform powered by AI
0
reviews
22
followers
Coleap by
Coleap
was hunted by
Simão Freitas
in
Education
,
Tech
,
Online Learning
. Made by
Simão Freitas
,
Thomas Harsch
,
Pablo Simko
,
Telmo Goncalves
and
Mateusz Rudzki
. Featured on August 3rd, 2023.
Coleap
is not rated yet. This is Coleap's first launch.
Upvotes
20
Comments
7
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
