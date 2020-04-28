Discussion
4 Reviews
Johnathan Bell
Cool product! Cold outreach on LinkedIn is always a pain for salespeople, and I think there's a place for well targeted and adapted automated outreach. Feature wise, I'd really love to see the ability to limit the number of daily connections and space them out more. Do you guys have any plans to move this to a cloud-based application rather than operate in the browser an extension?
@johnathan_bell1 Hi thank you for this rich feedback of yours. Thank you for the proposition. We are definitely going to give more control over the size of a campaign. It's gonna be on our short term roadmap ! We are not sure about the cloud integration, regarding the risks for the user (dynamic IPs, proxy etc...) and transparency. At the moment, we will focus on iterating on the product by adding high value features like: - follow up - a scheduler -> to fully support multi campaigns - smart profiles recommandations (for recruiters -> filter out people who are not looking for a job, sales -> connect with B2B buyers etc...). We are currently thinking about the smoothest way to integrate our next features without breaking our rule of thumb: keep it very simple for the user.
Ottimo prodotto
@makram_fezzani Gracie mille !
Très bonne application. 1) L’installation reste aisée. 2) La plateforme utilisateur est très intuitive. 3) La principale fonctionnalité apporte un gain de temps considérable ce qui à grande échelle suscite un réel avantage financier. 4) Les perfs sont très correctes. Bravo messieurs.
@m_hamed_bouchiba merci et n'hésitez à faire un tour et découvrir les autres sur ProductHunt ;)
