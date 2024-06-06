Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
ColdHunt
ColdHunt
AI Cold DMs Automation
Visit
Upvote 14
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
AI Cold Outreach automation tool that 1) Scrapes leads 2) Crafts a hyper-personalised DM based on their profile 3) Sends it automatically. It works for both Instagram and Twitter
Launched in
Sales
Marketing
Artificial Intelligence
by
ColdHunt
Fireberry
Ad
Free forever crm for startups
About this launch
ColdHunt
AI Cold DMs Automation
0
reviews
20
followers
Follow for updates
ColdHunt by
ColdHunt
was hunted by
Artemy Medvedev
in
Sales
,
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Artemy Medvedev
. Featured on June 8th, 2024.
ColdHunt
is not rated yet. This is ColdHunt's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report