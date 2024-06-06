Launches
ColdHunt

AI Cold DMs Automation

Free Options
AI Cold Outreach automation tool that 1) Scrapes leads 2) Crafts a hyper-personalised DM based on their profile 3) Sends it automatically. It works for both Instagram and Twitter
Launched in
Sales
Marketing
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Fireberry
Fireberry
About this launch
0
reviews
20
followers
was hunted by
Artemy Medvedev
in Sales, Marketing, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Artemy Medvedev
. Featured on June 8th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is ColdHunt's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-