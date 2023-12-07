Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Cold Mail Bot
Cold Mail Bot
Emails on Autopilot: AI Writes and Sends Cold Emails.
Visit
Upvote 9
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
With AI, our tool writes each email specially for the person you're sending it to and then sends it out, just like having an extra helper who's really good at emails.
Launched in
Sales
Email Marketing
Artificial Intelligence
by
Cold Mail Bot
Sixty
Ad
Take back your time
About this launch
Cold Mail Bot
Emails on Autopilot: AI Writes and Sends Cold Emails.
0
reviews
15
followers
Follow for updates
Cold Mail Bot by
Cold Mail Bot
was hunted by
Augustas V
in
Sales
,
Email Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Augustas V
. Featured on December 8th, 2023.
Cold Mail Bot
is not rated yet. This is Cold Mail Bot's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report