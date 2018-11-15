Cold Email Template.cc

A growing collection of some of the best templates and samples we've found for cold emailing investors, press, business partners, organised by tags based on usage, audience, and attributes.
Brandon Wu
Hi ProductHunters! This is a simple tool born out of my need to get better at writing email to people I didn't know. Reaching out to people via email is an art form I have yet to master, so I collected a bunch of email samples and templates to use as base when I need to reach out to someone new. (which, it turns out, to be something I have to do often while raising funds for Markd ) There are a lot of great resources on this topic out there, but instead of having many tabs open while I try to find the right email example, I thought I'd be useful to have them all in one place. So I collected these into an Airtable spreadsheet and turn it into a microsite. It's a quick side-project - hope others will find it useful! Please feel free to suggest resources / places I can find more samples / templates to add to it. Thanks!
