Mary Green
Hunter
Community Strategist
Hey all! Sharing this simple (but powerful) tool from the teams at Sales Hacker, Outreach, and REGIE. It’s as simple as entering your target audience, subject line, and email body — the AI will give you a cold email ‘grade’, along with some specific tips for improvement. Grades are broken down into 4 main components of a good cold email. -Subject (25 pts) -Body (40 pts) -Mechanics (25 pts) -Deliverability (10 pts) Cold Email Grader detects grammar, spelling, sentiment, social proof, personalization, and more. I think it’s super promising for sales teams!
Brooklin Nash
Head of Content — Sales Hacker
1k emails graded and counting! Loving seeing the screenshots and feedback from this.
