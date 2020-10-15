  1. Home
Send better cold emails with AI-powered feedback. For free.

Those cold email templates from Google won’t cut it. Cold Email Grader is a simple app for getting specific feedback on your outbound emails. Get tips on your subject, body, mechanics and deliverability. The more you test, the smarter our ML algorithm gets.
Cold Email Grader: Send Better Emails With AI | Sales HackerThe robust machine learning algorithm has been trained by combing through millions of real business emails to find out what works when writing a cold email. The Cold Email Grader can detect grammar, spelling, sentiment, social proof, personalization, and more.
discussion
2 Reviews5.0/5
Mary Green
Hunter
Community Strategist
Hey all! Sharing this simple (but powerful) tool from the teams at Sales Hacker, Outreach, and REGIE. It’s as simple as entering your target audience, subject line, and email body — the AI will give you a cold email ‘grade’, along with some specific tips for improvement. Grades are broken down into 4 main components of a good cold email. -Subject (25 pts) -Body (40 pts) -Mechanics (25 pts) -Deliverability (10 pts) Cold Email Grader detects grammar, spelling, sentiment, social proof, personalization, and more. I think it’s super promising for sales teams!
Brooklin Nash
Head of Content — Sales Hacker
1k emails graded and counting! Loving seeing the screenshots and feedback from this.
