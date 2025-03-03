Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Colab Agent
Colab Agent
Go from Data to Insights
Visit
Upvote 86
Simplify data tasks with the new Data Science Agent, powered by Gemini, and generate functional notebooks, now available free in Google Colab.
Free
Launch tags:
Artificial Intelligence
•
Data & Analytics
•
Development
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Colab Agent
Go from Data to Insights
Follow
86
Points
2
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Colab Agent by
Colab Agent
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Data & Analytics
,
Development
. Featured on March 6th, 2025.
Colab Agent
is not rated yet. This is Colab Agent's first launch.