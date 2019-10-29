CoinList Trade

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Andy Bromberg
Maker
Hiring
In the past couple years, we've been focused on powering the top token sales in crypto and helping token projects build their developer communities with online hackathons. But we always knew we wanted to go further down the financial services stack and build an exchange. After a year-plus of work, here we are! We’ll be launching in most US states and many non-US jurisdictions with BTC, ETH, ALGO, and USDC all tradeable — plus, we support fiat on- and off-ramps, so you can trade directly from your bank account. And we will soon be expanding both the assets offered and the jurisdictions supported. Most of all, we’re looking forward to building a smooth, unified experience for users, so that projects you invest in can distribute tokens directly into their CoinList wallets, and you'll be able to trade from there. No more painful token distribution processes — we want to eliminate ever needing to copy-and-paste wallet addresses to get your tokens. The whole CoinList team deserves credit for enabling this product, but especially: @paul1 @tubergen @tofti @milostatarevic @siddharth_ramakrishnan @leo_galley @grahamjenkin on product/eng @scottketo @matthieu_jobbe_duval on business We'd love to answer any questions you have! And please do sign up at https://coinlist.co/trade
Upvote (2)Share
Pro
Big news, @andy_bromberg. This is a loaded question but what's been your biggest surprise in the wild world of crypto since CoinList started back in 2017?
Upvote (1)Share