A crypto exchange for the most impactful token projects

After two years of letting you invest in top token sales, we're letting you trade cryptoassets on CoinList. We're shipping:
- a unified interface from token sale to trading
- low fees, even for retail users
- the same trusted infrastructure as our token sales
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey backs cryptocurrency startup after turning down Facebook's LibraTwitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey, who recently said his company would never get involved with Facebook's Libra, has backed a cryptocurrency startup. Dorsey, a longtime Bitcoin advocate, participated in CoinList's $10 million funding round, alongside several other investors.
WSJ News Exclusive | Bitcoin Advocate Jack Dorsey Backs Crypto Startup CoinListTwitter Inc. Chief Executive Jack Dorsey, a longtime bitcoin advocate, is making a fresh bet on cryptocurrency. Mr. Dorsey is one of several investors backing CoinList Inc., a two-year-old venture that helps startups raise money through token sales. CoinList has raised $10 million in a new round of funding, with Mr. Dorsey investing in the company for the first time, CoinList said.
Jack Dorsey Backs $10 Million Round for Token Offering Platform CoinList - CoinDeskToken offering platform CoinList has raised $10 million with backing from Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey. CoinList's funding round will go towards the development of CoinList Trade, a new exchange platform, along with a crypto wallet, according to the Wall Street Journal.
In the past couple years, we've been focused on powering the top token sales in crypto and helping token projects build their developer communities with online hackathons. But we always knew we wanted to go further down the financial services stack and build an exchange. After a year-plus of work, here we are! We’ll be launching in most US states and many non-US jurisdictions with BTC, ETH, ALGO, and USDC all tradeable — plus, we support fiat on- and off-ramps, so you can trade directly from your bank account. And we will soon be expanding both the assets offered and the jurisdictions supported. Most of all, we’re looking forward to building a smooth, unified experience for users, so that projects you invest in can distribute tokens directly into their CoinList wallets, and you'll be able to trade from there. No more painful token distribution processes — we want to eliminate ever needing to copy-and-paste wallet addresses to get your tokens. The whole CoinList team deserves credit for enabling this product, but especially: @paul1 @tubergen @tofti @milostatarevic @siddharth_ramakrishnan @leo_galley @grahamjenkin on product/eng @scottketo @matthieu_jobbe_duval on business We'd love to answer any questions you have! And please do sign up at https://coinlist.co/trade
Big news, @andy_bromberg. This is a loaded question but what's been your biggest surprise in the wild world of crypto since CoinList started back in 2017?
