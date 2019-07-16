CoinFalcon 2.0
Buy cryptocurrency with Credit / Debit card
#2 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Maker
Jordan Steeves
The cryptocurrency exchange you’ve been waiting for, is finally here on the App Store / Google Play Store. Based in the UK, we’re the go-to market to buy and sell Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Tron, and many other digital assets. With over 100,000 users across Europe, CoinFalcon is all about putting the future of money in the pockets of the world. We’re proud to unveil our user-friendly app. Our team designed it with you in mind; not only is it easier to trade on the go, but transactions are super fast and secure. Buy Crypto With Your Credit / Debit Card Use your credit / debit card to buy cryptocurrency and enjoy near-instant transactions wherever you are. In most cases, when the price of bitcoin or other popular coins starts to rapidly rise, people want to buy right away. Using your credit card makes this process lightning fast, basically instant. Enjoy real-time balance updates and notifications. Supported Assets Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Tron (TRX), IOTA, Dogecoin (DOGE) Electra (ECA), Data Transaction Token (XD), Litecoin (LTC), GreenPower (GRN), and Cardano (ADA). Skrill and Neteller Payments Want to buy cryptocurrency with your e-wallet? CoinFalcon lets you use your Skrill or Neteller accounts to make payments. State-of-the-Art Security CoinFalcon stores 98% of digital funds in an offline, secure wallet, while the rest is protected by high-grade online security systems. We are committed to the highest safety standards both here on the app and our web platform.
Upvote (3)Share
Wonderful job @jordansteeves. So far the most straightforward platform for crypto enthusiasts.
@grzegorz_oksiuta1 Thanks! Let me know if you have any suggestions, always open to feedback!
Great job! And finally it is possible to pay with credit card!! <3
@demian_venzke Yes it was a long battle! We're super excited to be able to offer our users the ability to purchase with credit or debit card. We also offer deposits with Skrill and Neteller if that's your thing!
Thanks @king_lebtc ! We put in a huge amount of effort trying to make the experience as easy and quick as possible. With credit/debit card purchase and apps on Android and iOS, we think we are the right track!
Awesome work guys! Such a nice way for new users to get started with cryptocurrency. Can users buy IOTA with credit/debit card as well?
@iotasearch thanks for the praise :D. Yes indeed they can! We setup our buying system in such a way that you can purchase any cryptocurrency we offer, including IOTA with credit card.