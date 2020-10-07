CoinDCX 2.0

Crypto Exchange CoinDCX Raises $3 Mn For Product And Service Growth CoinDCX said it has closed its Series A funding round The investment has been led by Polychain Capital among others The development comes after Supreme Court lifted RBI's trading ban on cryptocurrency Mumbai-based cryptocurrency exchange aggregator CoinDCX has closed its Series A round with $3 Mn in funding, led by Polychain Capital, Bain Capital Ventures, and HDR Group, operator of BitMEX, with participation from other venture capitalists.