CoinDCX 2.0

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
kushagra singh
Hunter
The Growth Guy
Hey PH, Crypto trading is not easy, over the top illiquid markets add to problems by making the trading more difficult. CoinDCX is made keeping the community at the center and solves the most pressing problem faced by most of the exchanges globally. CoinDCX aggregated liquidity from top exchanges and brings them available to the users inside 1 exchange. Users can trade on most liquid order books without the hassle of transferring funds to multiple wallets. Along with the order books, users are also able to take the benefits of multiple products using a single wallet. - Users can Trade on more than 300+ cryptocurrencies - Margin Trade on 300+ Cryptocurrencies up to 6x leverage - Lend their crypto with the most competitive interest rates in the industry with a minimum lockup period - Earn passive income on selected crypto by holding funds through Flexi staking Please let us know your feedback in the comment below!
Share
Upvote (1)
Leandro
Community at Product Hunt
@shaggy_ks Hi there, congrats on your launch! Since this was launched 2 years ago, could you mention what has changed since then?
UpvoteShare
kushagra singh
Hunter
The Growth Guy
@leandro8209 Thanks for the question. Since the inception product have improved a lot with many options available for traders. I will highlight some of the recent ones. - Liquid staking for the users to take benefit staking on selected POS based staking coins. Users can just hodl the funds in their account to receive staking rewards on coins like QTUM, Tezos, NEO, TRX, ONE and EOS. Users dont need to lock funds the exchange they are free to trade their funds anytime. - LEND is a fixed income product where users receive interest on their holding in assets like BTC, ETH and USDT with the locking period of 7 days. - Margin is enabled on 300+ assets - BitGo security enabled with $100 Million insurance on funds - Many product improvements on trading terminals - Insta product provides 1 click buy and sell experience with INR on 300+ crypto available - Future available in Beta currently for selected users. These are some of the pointers I want to highlight. Hope this answers the question!
Share
Upvote (2)
Leandro
Community at Product Hunt
@shaggy_ks Thanks for clarifying. I've added a 2.0 so it's obvious to the community that this is new. All the best with your launch 🚀
Share
Upvote (2)
kushagra singh
Hunter
The Growth Guy
@leandro8209 Oh! yea that would be good
UpvoteShare
Sajal Dabral
Seamless, quick, and the best suite of products all on 1 platform. CoinDCX has really made things simple and efficient for crypto traders.
Share
Upvote (1)
kushagra singh
Hunter
The Growth Guy
@sajal_dabral Thanks for the praises. Do use our product and provide feedback for improvements
UpvoteShare