CoinBundle is the easiest way for new investors to buy bundles of cryptocurrencies and build their portfolios responsibly. Based in San Francisco and backed by YCombinator, Initialized Capital, Switch VC, Tuesday Capital and Liquid2 Ventures.
Coinbundle has received approval for licensing in The Philippines
The CoinBundle Beta Platform exceeded all our expectations - and now it's on Product Hunt!We're excited to announce that after testing the CoinBundle Beta for 30 days with our private community, it's on Product Hunt today! We did a lot of cool things in the past one month, and received amazing feedback from our great community that made the company even stronger.
Discussion
Saad RizviMaker@saadhrizvi · CEO at CoinBundle
Dear product hunt community, We're excited to share the CoinBundle beta with you. We believe that as cryptocurrencies mature as an asset class, the best solution for first time investors will be to take a portfolio approach to investing in them. We've been building the easiest way to do that, especially for those in emerging markets. Personally, we find the potential for the unbanked to get access to these investment opportunities as one of the greatest potentials for crypto. We've already built infrastructure across banking, payments, custody, trading and national government partnerships (see links below) and have 500K+ investors on our waiting list. We're opening up our beta for testing to all non-US investors today, as well as our early bird program for select users onto the investment platform. We've gamified the beta testing as a portfolio building competition to make it more exciting for our early users. Read more about the beta and our learnings here: https://medium.com/coinbundle/th... If you're based in the US, please use this test account: -Login: producthunt@beta.coinbundle.com -Password: ProductHunt2018! We would love to get your feedback!
Max LoginovMaker@max_loginov
Hi everyone! It's Max, CTO at CoinBundle. We've been working on this product for 6 month, and we are pretty proud to present it to you to get your feedback, questions or suggestions. I truly believe we're at the very beginning of the crypto currency era, and cryptos will get massively adopted rather sooner than later. So, we've built a product to make investing into cryptos much easier, faster, with reliability and convenience in mind, backed by smart engineering solutions, something that all of us creators would use personally. Now it's time to get the opinion of the community on what we've built, too :) Please, feel free to ask us any questions, looking forward to it!
Iolanta Tyurmina@iolanta_tyurmina
Hey team. Your beta platform is amazing. I was wondering when are you going to have custom bundles?
Max LoginovMaker@max_loginov
@iolanta_tyurmina Hi Iolanta, thanks! Custom bundles are on our roadmap already, with a lot of other features. We'll prioritize the most important ones based on the feedback we'll be receiving from users during the early bird app testing this September. We'll definitely let you know when it's decided.
Purin Naksod@purinnak · Purinnak
Nice
Alex IakovlevMaker@yaklev · Co-founder, CMO
Hi PH community! My name is Alex, I'm one of the makers of CoinBundle - please ask us any questions and give feedback :)
