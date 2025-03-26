Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
cognee
cognee
Memory for AI Agents in 5 lines of code
Visit
Upvote 82
cognee is an open-source semantic memory layer for AI agents, built on vector and graph databases. It constructs knowledge graphs from retrieved data, enabling AI apps and agents to deliver accurate, context-aware responses.
Free
Launch tags:
Open Source
•
Artificial Intelligence
•
SDK
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Airtable AI Assistant
Ad
Build apps through conversation, not clicks
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
cognee
Memory for AI Agents in 5 lines of code
Follow
82
Points
5
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
cognee by
cognee
was hunted by
flo merian
in
Open Source
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
SDK
. Made by
Boris Arzentar
,
Laszlo Hajdu
,
Igor Ilic
,
Daniel Molnar
,
Lazar O
and
Vasilije Markovic
. Featured on April 11th, 2025.
cognee
is not rated yet. This is cognee's first launch.