Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. cognee
cognee

cognee

Memory for AI Agents in 5 lines of code
cognee is an open-source semantic memory layer for AI agents, built on vector and graph databases. It constructs knowledge graphs from retrieved data, enabling AI apps and agents to deliver accurate, context-aware responses.
Free
Launch tags:
Open SourceArtificial IntelligenceSDK

Meet the team

cognee gallery image
cognee gallery image
cognee gallery image
cognee gallery image
cognee gallery image
cognee gallery image
Airtable AI Assistant
Airtable AI Assistant
Ad
Build apps through conversation, not clicks

Built with

About this launch
cognee
cognee
Memory for AI Agents in 5 lines of code
82
Points
Point chart
5
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
cognee by
cognee
was hunted by
flo merian
in Open Source, Artificial Intelligence, SDK. Made by
Boris Arzentar
,
Laszlo Hajdu
,
Igor Ilic
,
Daniel Molnar
,
Lazar O
and
Vasilije Markovic
. Featured on April 11th, 2025.
cognee
is not rated yet. This is cognee's first launch.