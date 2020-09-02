discussion
Walter Chenfounder, Animalz. previously, iDoneThis
very cool, josh! question: one thing about pizzatime that made it feel magical was everyone getting a piping hot pizza delivered just in time for the party. how are you thinking about the magic behind this product?
This is definitely more my speed. Coffee > pizza.
Hey ProductHunt! Last year, we created Pizzatime (https://pizzatime.xyz) and it’s seen some huge success this year, with literally thousands of pizzas delivered. We wanted to be able to do more than pizza since, as much as we love pizza (I really love pizza), it’s not always appropriate. Today, we're launching Coffeetime to deliver coffee (or tea/juice) and snacks for your team! It doesn’t matter where your team is, how big it is, or where they're located—we'll coordinate a party for you. We've also added "Experiences" which are add-ons to the parties. Right now we're offering a trivia host, comedian, or DJ for your party—just book it and we'll take care of it. More experiences are coming soon :) Would love to hear your feedback!