Home
→
Product
→
Coffeepin
Ranked #18 for today
Coffeepin
Web3 customer loyalty program for 3rd wave coffee shops
Maybe you're nostalgically using loyalty cards, here we've improved it a bit. Reward your customers with NFTs. Let your customers win 1 free coffee for 8 coffeepin or win 25% discount utility of coffeenft for 2 months.
Launched in
Coffee
,
Web3
,
NFT
by
Coffeepin
About this launch
Coffeepin
Web3 customer loyalty program for 3rd wave coffee shops.
Coffeepin by
Coffeepin
was hunted by
murat düzen
in
Coffee
,
Web3
,
NFT
. Made by
murat düzen
and
Harun Özbay
. Featured on December 2nd, 2022.
Coffeepin
is not rated yet. This is Coffeepin's first launch.
