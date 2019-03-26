Codota AI for code

Log InSign up
Build better software, faster using AI
Hadar Weiss
Tomer Lerner
Amir Tuval
Helpful
  Eyal Katz
    Eyal Katz
    Pros: 

    Free, simple installation, keeps learning, doesn't change your workflow, context based

    Cons: 

    no offline mode, doesn't include private code at least not for free, only supports Java

    it does as advertised and the more you use it the better it gets. doesn't slow down your ide so overall it's pretty awesome

    Eyal Katz has used this product for one month.
    Comments (1)
  Иван Михалко
    Иван МихалкоI am a developer
    Pros: 

    Really useful plugin!

    Cons: 

    I don't know about alternatives for Codota. As any product, i think, Codota may be improved

    AI completions accelerates routine operations

    Иван Михалко has used this product for one year.
    Comments (1)
Dror Weiss
Dror Weiss
Maker · Codota
Hi everyone, I’m Dror, co-founder of Codota. We’re excited to share that Codota is helping tens of thousands of Java and Android developers code faster and smarter. How does it work? Codota’s AI trains on millions of credible open source programs, so in our servers we build models with authoritative coding patterns. We integrate into the IDE to provide contextual code completions, saving precious time on searching, and streamlining coding. Currently available for Java, other languages are coming soon. “It’s like smart-compose - for code!” How can you use it? Codota has plugins for IntelliJ IDEA, Android Studio, and Eclipse - get it from www.codota.com/?fromph=true Please let us know if you have any questions or feedback.
Eyal Katz
Eyal Katz@eyalk100
@drorwe Looks amazing Dror. Good luck
Avichay LM
Avichay LM@avichay_lm
@drorwe very promising!
Dror Weiss
Dror Weiss
Maker · Codota
@eyalk100 Thanks!
Amir Tuval
Amir Tuval@amirtuval
Awesome product. Will save you hours of searching. Try it, you won't regret it
Dror Weiss
Dror Weiss
Maker · Codota
@amirtuval Thanks Amir!
Shai Aharonovich
Shai Aharonovich@shaia
Very cool plugin. Makes you think why doesn't IJ behave like this by default.
Dror Weiss
Dror Weiss
Maker · Codota
@shaia Lol. true. Thanks for commenting
Nimrod Astarhan
Nimrod Astarhan@nimrod_astarhan
With so much open source code out there, crunching all this code to help devs use it is no less than brilliant, good luck!
Dror Weiss
Dror Weiss
Maker · Codota
@nimrod_astarhan Thank you, Nimrod!
Tomer Aharon
Tomer Aharon
Co-Founder of Poptin and Prospero
Looks awesome! Love the landing page
Dror Weiss
Dror Weiss
Maker · Codota
@tomer_aharon Thank you!
