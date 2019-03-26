Build better software, faster using AI
Reviews
View all 4 reviews →
+5 reviews
- Pros:
Free, simple installation, keeps learning, doesn't change your workflow, context basedCons:
no offline mode, doesn't include private code at least not for free, only supports Java
it does as advertised and the more you use it the better it gets. doesn't slow down your ide so overall it's pretty awesomeEyal Katz has used this product for one month.
- Pros:
Really useful plugin!Cons:
I don't know about alternatives for Codota. As any product, i think, Codota may be improved
AI completions accelerates routine operationsИван Михалко has used this product for one year.
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Dror WeissMaker@drorwe · Codota
Hi everyone, I’m Dror, co-founder of Codota. We’re excited to share that Codota is helping tens of thousands of Java and Android developers code faster and smarter. How does it work? Codota’s AI trains on millions of credible open source programs, so in our servers we build models with authoritative coding patterns. We integrate into the IDE to provide contextual code completions, saving precious time on searching, and streamlining coding. Currently available for Java, other languages are coming soon. “It’s like smart-compose - for code!” How can you use it? Codota has plugins for IntelliJ IDEA, Android Studio, and Eclipse - get it from www.codota.com/?fromph=true Please let us know if you have any questions or feedback.
Upvote (3)Share·
Eyal Katz@eyalk100
@drorwe Looks amazing Dror. Good luck
Upvote Share·
Avichay LM@avichay_lm
@drorwe very promising!
Upvote Share·
Dror WeissMaker@drorwe · Codota
@eyalk100 Thanks!
Upvote Share·
Shai Aharonovich@shaia
Very cool plugin. Makes you think why doesn't IJ behave like this by default.
Upvote (1)Share·
Dror WeissMaker@drorwe · Codota
@shaia Lol. true. Thanks for commenting
Upvote Share·
Nimrod Astarhan@nimrod_astarhan
With so much open source code out there, crunching all this code to help devs use it is no less than brilliant, good luck!
Upvote (1)Share·
Tomer Aharon@tomer_aharon · Co-Founder of Poptin and Prospero
Looks awesome! Love the landing page
Upvote Share·
Dror WeissMaker@drorwe · Codota
@tomer_aharon Thank you!
Upvote Share·
Avichay LM@avichay_lm
Looks awsome!
Upvote Share·
Dror WeissMaker@drorwe · Codota
@avichay_lm Thanks. much appreciated
Upvote Share·