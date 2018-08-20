Codi is an AI-enabled toy that provides children with customized interactive content & developmental support outside of the classroom.
Codi Childrens Interactive Storytelling Robot - Geeky GadgetsCodi is a new interactive children's storytelling robot created by Pillar Learning based in Miami, Florida. Using "hundreds of songs, stories and lessons", Codi has been created to help provide children with developmental support outside of the classroom.
