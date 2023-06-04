Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → CodeThreat
CodeThreat

CodeThreat

AI-powered code security analysis

Free
Embed
CodeThreat redefines code security with in-depth SAST. We offer precise code analysis, custom security rules, and intelligent DevSecOps integrations, empowering you to build and ship secure code efficiently.
Launched in
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
Security
 by
CodeThreat
monday.com
monday.com
Ad
Build your ideal workflow with 200+ customizable templates

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Hi PH community! We're thrilled to share CodeThreat with you. Your insights are invaluable to us. Could you share your thoughts on UX, AI functionality, integrations, and pricing? We're all ears! Thanks so much!"

CodeThreat
The makers of CodeThreat
About this launch
CodeThreat
CodeThreatAI-Powered Code Security Analysis
0
reviews
10
followers
CodeThreat by
CodeThreat
was hunted by
Ogulcan Gurcaglar
in Software Engineering, Developer Tools, Security. Made by
Ogulcan Gurcaglar
and
Serhan Öztuna
. Featured on July 2nd, 2023.
CodeThreat
is not rated yet. This is CodeThreat's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-