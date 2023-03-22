Products
Coder

Coder

Coder turns data from CSV files into C# source code mappings

Coder turns data from CSV files into C# source code mappings that you can plug in your program. Data types are automatically detected and can be adjusted if needed. Provides customized unit tests and usage examples.
Launched in Productivity, Developer Tools by
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"I would be happy to receive any kind of feedback! Maybe you think nobody needs this kind of product, or it doesn't work for your CSV, or the interface sucks, I need to know! :) You can also reach out on twitter @rprokofyev"

CoderCoder turns data from CSV files into C# source code mappings
Coder by
was hunted by
Roman Prokofyev
in Productivity, Developer Tools. Made by
Roman Prokofyev
. Featured on March 22nd, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Coder's first launch.
13
1
#32
#159