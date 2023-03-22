Coder turns data from CSV files into C# source code mappings that you can plug in your program. Data types are automatically detected and can be adjusted if needed. Provides customized unit tests and usage examples.
Build your ideal workflow with 200+ customizable templates
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"I would be happy to receive any kind of feedback!
Maybe you think nobody needs this kind of product, or it doesn't work for your CSV, or the interface sucks, I need to know! :)
You can also reach out on twitter @rprokofyev"