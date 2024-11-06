  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. CodeGroupie
    CodeGroupie

    CodeGroupie

    Find your next coding project

    Free
    Explore hundreds of open-source and user-created projects, share what you're working on, and connect with like-minded collaborators. With a wide range of topics to browse and filter, finding projects that match your interests has never been easier.
    Launched in
    Open Source
    Developer Tools
    GitHub
     by
    CodeGroupie
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    Next.js
    React Query
    Zustand
    About this launch
    CodeGroupie
    CodeGroupieFind Your Next Coding Project Today!
    0
    reviews
    10
    followers
    CodeGroupie by
    CodeGroupie
    was hunted by
    Andy O
    in Open Source, Developer Tools, GitHub. Made by
    Andy O
    . Featured on November 7th, 2024.
    CodeGroupie
    is not rated yet. This is CodeGroupie's first launch.
    Upvotes
    10
    Vote chart
    Comments
    2
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -