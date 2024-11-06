Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
CodeGroupie
CodeGroupie
Find your next coding project
Visit
Upvote 10
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Explore hundreds of open-source and user-created projects, share what you're working on, and connect with like-minded collaborators. With a wide range of topics to browse and filter, finding projects that match your interests has never been easier.
Launched in
Open Source
Developer Tools
GitHub
by
CodeGroupie
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
CodeGroupie
Find Your Next Coding Project Today!
0
reviews
10
followers
Follow for updates
CodeGroupie by
CodeGroupie
was hunted by
Andy O
in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
. Made by
Andy O
. Featured on November 7th, 2024.
CodeGroupie
is not rated yet. This is CodeGroupie's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report