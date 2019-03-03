Codegiant provides a fully integrated workflow for developers. It is a single platform that includes issue tracking, hosted git repositories, CI/CD & Publishable Documentation.
It is a pretty yet powerful Jira alternative.
Rishi MathurMaker@rishikmathur · Founder, Codegiant
Hey Hunters! I’m excited to share version 2.0 of Codegiant! Over the past 6 months we have been busy rebuilding the UI and adding tons of new features. The result is much faster and feature-rich product. Here are a few new features/enhancements: The Codegiant UI has been rebuilt from the ground up. It is much faster and more intuitive. All Git repositories now come with a built in Web IDE (it is packed with features). Issue tracker now has roadmaps! Continuous integration has been rebuilt (UI and backend) and now supports deployments and environments. CI/CD also supports knative and kaniko. Search has been rebuilt and you can now search through code. Many many more enhancements….. Please give it a try and let us know what you think. We would love more feedback from the community so we can continue building a great product. There is a lot more to come in the next few months (serverless workloads, container scanning and much more). Look forward to all of your feedback!! 👋 Cheers, Rishi & The Codegiant Team
Jitesh DugarHunter@jitesh_dugar · Indie Hacker
Happy to hunt this beautiful yet powerful Jira alternative. This new update Codegiant 2.0 includes a web version and supports all browsers. It has affordable pricing and includes useful tools to support end-to-end development cycle.
