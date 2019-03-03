Log InSign up
Developer friendly project management tools

Codegiant provides a fully integrated workflow for developers. It is a single platform that includes issue tracking, hosted git repositories, CI/CD & Publishable Documentation.
It is a pretty yet powerful Jira alternative.
Top 4 Jira alternatives - The newest and brightest of Agile development - JAXenterUgh... the agile development topic again! Does it ever get old? No, I don't think so! And when you think of agile development, what's the first thing that pops up in your head? Jira, of course! Jira Software, developed by Atlassian, has been the number one choice among software development tools used by agile teams for quite some time now.
Hey Hunters! I’m excited to share version 2.0 of Codegiant! Over the past 6 months we have been busy rebuilding the UI and adding tons of new features. The result is much faster and feature-rich product. Here are a few new features/enhancements: The Codegiant UI has been rebuilt from the ground up. It is much faster and more intuitive. All Git repositories now come with a built in Web IDE (it is packed with features). Issue tracker now has roadmaps! Continuous integration has been rebuilt (UI and backend) and now supports deployments and environments. CI/CD also supports knative and kaniko. Search has been rebuilt and you can now search through code. Many many more enhancements….. Please give it a try and let us know what you think. We would love more feedback from the community so we can continue building a great product. There is a lot more to come in the next few months (serverless workloads, container scanning and much more). Look forward to all of your feedback!! 👋 Cheers, Rishi & The Codegiant Team
Happy to hunt this beautiful yet powerful Jira alternative. This new update Codegiant 2.0 includes a web version and supports all browsers. It has affordable pricing and includes useful tools to support end-to-end development cycle.
