CodeFlow
Instant code base insights for any language
CodeFlow is an open-source platform designed to help developers, teams, and organizations quickly grasp any code base. CodeFlow provides an instant overview of code structures, dependencies, and key insights.
Launched in
Productivity
Open Source
Software Engineering
+1 by
About this launch
Instant Code Base Insights for Any Language
CodeFlow by
was hunted by
Shujia Liu
in
Productivity
Open Source
Software Engineering
. Made by
Shujia Liu
. Featured on September 28th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is CodeFlow's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
