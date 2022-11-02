Products
Codédex
Learn to code for Gen Z
Visit
The brand new way to learn to code for kids and adults alike. Journey through the fantasy land of Python, HTML/CSS, or JavaScript, earn experience points (XP) to unlock new regions, and collect all the badges at your own pace.
Launched in
Tech
,
Online Learning
by
Codédex
About this launch
Codédex
Learn to code for Gen Z
Codédex by
Codédex
was hunted by
Sonny Li
in
Tech
,
Online Learning
. Made by
Malcolm Ridenour
,
Asiqur Rahman
,
Sonny Li
,
Dharmarajsinh Jethva
,
Jerry Zhu
,
Amina Rose Liu
and
Lillian McVeigh
. Featured on November 7th, 2022.
Codédex
is not rated yet. This is Codédex's first launch.
