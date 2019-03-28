Log InSign up
Codebanca

A newsletter app for developers

Consume tech, dev and startup newsletters without pollute the email inbox.
This is like podcast, but for newsletters. Read your favorites newsletters and use web push notification to help you keeping up-to-date into a minimalist webapp.
Caio Ribeiro Pereira
Caio Ribeiro Pereira
Current release: + Social Sign in to sync user's settings + Web Push Notification to notify about newsletter news issues + Dark/Light mode view + 48 newsletters added Coming soon + Save to read it later + Twitter notification Feedback are welcome and let me know about new ideas of features!
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
This can finally help me get around to reading the newsletters lost in my inbox!
Caio Ribeiro Pereira
Caio Ribeiro PereiraMaker@crp_underground · Startup, code, writter and blog!
@aaronoleary great! :)
