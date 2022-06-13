Products
Codeball
Codeball
AI code review, wait less for review, save time and money
Codeball approves Pull Requests that a human would have approved. This means less waiting for review. Less rubber stamping also means the team gets to spend more time on the trickier PRs.
Launched in
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
Codeball
About this launch
Codeball by
Codeball
was hunted by
Kiril Videlov
in
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
. Made by
Kiril Videlov
,
Gustav Westling
and
Nikita Galaiko
. Featured on June 14th, 2022.
Codeball
is not rated yet. This is Codeball's first launch.
Upvotes
36
Comments
6
Daily rank
#15
Weekly rank
#22
