Hello Product Hunt! We believe software can help combat this global pandemic, and that's why we're launching the Code Against COVID-19 initiative today. From tracking outbreaks and reducing the spread to scaling testing and supporting healthcare, teams around the world are using software to flatten the curve. The eMask app (real-time mask inventory in Taiwan) and TraceTogether (contact tracing in Singapore) are just two of the many examples. We recently surveyed developers in our platform, and 98% of respondents said they were willing to donate time to help COVID-19 efforts at free or discounted rates on mentorship and freelance support. Our team is currently communicating with projects like COVID Watch and Safe Paths in the U.S. to get them the technical assistance they need. With over 500,000+ developers in the Arc and Codementor networks, we aim to support as many initiatives as possible. Help spread the word about Code Against COVID-19 to those who urgently need developer support to make a difference!
