Coda’s Notion Importer

Ben Parker
HunterCustomer Support Manager @ Webflow
Coda just dropped a Notion importer! #NoCode fam, get up and migrating to one of my favorite doc / database / app toolsーever! 🎉 Once you’ve moved your Notion pages into Coda, you can: 🤝 Integrate with Coda’s third-party Packs (big fan of their Slack and GitHub connections), use their API, or connect to 1000+ apps with Zapier. 📊 Build reports and data visualizations using charts and graphs. charts and graphs. 👉 Make your doc feel more like an app with buttons that take actions and make it interactive. 🤖 Automate common activities like sending a reminder email every Monday morning. If you need help translating common Notion patterns or features into Coda’s platform, I spun up this Notion User’s Guide to Coda as a Beta Tester. Ben visualdev.fm
Andrew StingerMarketer. Hype Man. Over-caffeinated.
@rileyrichter - THANK YOU for such awesome documentation and for sharing your love of visual development with the world. The Maker Generation is so lucky to have you as a member and advocate!
@andrew_stinger Thanks so much! Thank YOU for making such an amazing product!!
