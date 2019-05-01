Coda for Android
Watch your docs transform into apps.
Coda is a new type of doc with a new type of mobile experience, now available for Android. Watch how the docs you build on desktop transform into apps on your phone.
Coda Hits Android & Instantly Scraps Our App UIs; Says They're TerribleThree months following its debut on the iOS App Store, Coda is making the jump from the iPhone and iPad to a wide variety of Android devices, Coda Project announced Thursday. The mobile tool that's available for download from the Google Play Store as of right now has been primarily designed for the purpose of turning ordinary documents into extraordinary - apps.
Android Headlines
Workplace collaboration platform Coda lands on AndroidWhen Coda opened for business in February after a monthslong beta period, it shipped clients for the web and iOS but inexplicably skipped over Android. Fortunately, the platform is finally rectifying the inequity with Coda for Android, which is now available on the Google Play Store.
VentureBeat
The Coda Android app is here.Three months ago, we launched Coda 1.0 with a long-awaited mobile experience that made the doc-to-app journey finally feel real to us. As part of the launch, we released an iOS iPhone and iPad app, but no Android app. Better late than never: Here's the Coda Android app.
Medium
Shishir MehrotraMakerHiring@shishirmehrotra · Co-Founder and CEO, Coda
Hey Product Hunt, Three months ago, we launched Coda 1.0 here, including a long-awaited mobile experience that made the doc-to-app journey finally feel real to us. With our new Android app, I'm excited to say that now everyone can build docs as powerful as apps. We hope wider access to mobile will empower more people to build docs we never even imagined. I can't wait to see what you Coda.
Michael RnW@michaelrnw · Technical Director at Rogue + Wolf
I've been making cool stuff in Coda for the last few months. Most of the apps that I've been creating are for hyper-specific uses within my business or to automate tedious tasks for my hobbies and interest. Spreadsheets are dead to me now. :D I'm just too excited about Coda. It has allowed me to create powerful apps with my very limited coding skills. I have automated some super tedious tax tasks, built an in-house SKU management system, automated my personal supplement purchasing, and I'm creating a too ambitious pen and paper rpg character manager just because it's fun and intriguing to do it. And I still couldn't code myself out of a paper bug. Thanks Coda team, you have reanimated a maker part of me that I hadn't noticed I have.
