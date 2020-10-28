discussion
No reviews yet
Hunter Walk
Hunter
Partner, Homebrew
Coda’s new Slack integration connects the two of the primary places our team frames, plans, tracks & executes work, powering our remote work operating system. The key features that help us work even more smoothly using this integration: 🔬 Improved previews for Coda links in Slack. Whether you share a link to a doc, a page, or a row, everyone in the discussion will see previews that provide richer context than a basic URL could ever provide. 💌 Easier sharing. We’ve all done it ー you Slack someone a doc, and they don’t have permission to view it. When you share a Coda link in a DM or Channel, you’ll be notified if your Slack audience doesn’t have access to the doc, with options to update sharing settings right in your conversation. 🗃 Slack directory integration. Members of your Slack workspace are easily searchable when @-mentioning people, adding them to a “people” column in a table, or sharing a doc with them. 📣 Get notified in Slack. When you @-mention someone in a comment or a doc, Coda Bot for Slack will alert the @-mentioned user(s) so they can quickly find their mention and respond or take action. Added bonus: Coda Bot aggregates these for each user in Slack, so you don’t have to search through all of the comments in a doc to find where you’re mentioned. Learn more about the integration in the Slack App Directory or Coda’s Help Center. Looking to go beyond the basic integration to make custom Slack actions in Coda? Check out the Coda Team’s quickstart to using Slack + Coda.
