Coda 1.0 + Mobile

Coda 1.0 is a new doc designed to grow with your ideas. It's familiar and approachable like the docs you're used to, and it comes with a new set of building blocks, so you can build docs as powerful as apps. And it has mobile now :)
Shishir MehrotraMaker@shishirmehrotra · Co-Founder and CEO, Coda
Hey Product Hunt, About a year ago, we launched the Coda beta right here on Product Hunt. We weren't sure how people would react when we claimed to have reinvented the document. But the response blew us away. Over the last year, we watched a small group of beta-testers grow to tens of thousands. People built docs for scenarios we never imaginedーwe saw a team at Uber track one of the biggest re-designs in company history, a product manager at Spotify built a system around their special "squad" model, and an outdoor school teacher built a better way to rent and repair bikes. Meanwhile, we listened and learned from the problems they wanted to solve and tried to fill the gaps. We tuned thousands of details and added features like layouts, buttons, automations and a new spin on integrations called Packs. Today it all comes together with Coda 1.0ーincluding a new mobile experience for everyone (for iPhone users, there's also an appーAndroid app coming soon). I've been saying this phrase "docs as powerful as apps" since we started the company. Some people get it right away. But usually people pull out a phone and say, "you mean apps like this?" And I say "well. Not yet." With today's launch of Coda 1.0, I can now say, "Yes! just like an app on your phone." You can read more in my blog post here. I can't wait to see what you make with it. Shishir
