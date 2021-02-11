discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Bryan Ho
MakerCurrently working on side-projects
This product was inspired by both Date Night Questions by @iamamandaloftis and @hunterloftis as well as an article in First Round Review on "The Founder Dating Playbook" by @immunoglobulin. As time goes on, we will be adding more questions from various sources to (hopefully) make it even better. Highly recommend to check both out as well, I've included links to both Date Night Questions and the article in the product! The reason for Co-founder Question Cards: I’ve always felt that the co-founder partnership is an extremely important part of the startup and creation process. As with any crucial relationship, founders need to be intentional about creating and maintaining the close ties, especially in the midst of the craziness of starting up and creating something. The next time you have some time with your co-founder, pull up Co-founder Question Cards and get to know each other deeper within the context of your startup!
Share
Neat @bryanhojianan , congrats on launching!
@bryanhojianan this is great! I've gone through this process, and this is a great re-formulation of that super long blog post!
This looks really good, @bryanhojianan – Congrats on the launch!
That's awesome! Congrats @bryanhojianan, it's a super useful resource for identifying the co-founder's fit.
This looks great! The questions are very well thought.
@rutikwankhade Yeah I loved the questions - do check out the article from First Round and Gloria. They are super in-depth and if you go through all of them, it puts you in a very good position to assess co-founder fit!
Looks nice Bryan👌👌
I like it! These are hard conversations to have, and any tools that turn this into something fun and enjoyable are absolutely worth looking into. Great idea, beautifully executed.
@arvidkahl Thanks for the support Arvid! Absolutely agree with you - it is key to keep developing and having these conversations no matter the stage of the co-founder relationship. I am very glad you like it and think so about the execution! It means a lot!
Looks great. Congratulations on launch
Partnerships make or break the future. This sounds like a great product. Congrats for the launch @bryanhojianan !
Having a good relationships with your co-founders is super important! While you might not always agree on everything, having a good relationship is the foundation of resolving differences and coming to even stronger solutions. Thanks for sharing!
Bryan! This is a dope drop - I will definitely have to try this out. Congrats on the launch 👏