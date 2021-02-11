  1. Home
  2.  → Co-founder Question Cards

Co-founder Question Cards

Questions to ask your co-founder to know each other better

Card Games
Games
Startup Lessons
The next time you are with your co-founder or potential partner, get to know them better by taking turns answering questions from this deck of co-founder cards.
...
Learn more about each other so you can work better both together and individually.
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
8 Reviews4.4/5
Bryan Ho
Maker
Currently working on side-projects
This product was inspired by both Date Night Questions by @iamamandaloftis and @hunterloftis as well as an article in First Round Review on "The Founder Dating Playbook" by @immunoglobulin. As time goes on, we will be adding more questions from various sources to (hopefully) make it even better. Highly recommend to check both out as well, I've included links to both Date Night Questions and the article in the product! The reason for Co-founder Question Cards: I’ve always felt that the co-founder partnership is an extremely important part of the startup and creation process. As with any crucial relationship, founders need to be intentional about creating and maintaining the close ties, especially in the midst of the craziness of starting up and creating something. The next time you have some time with your co-founder, pull up Co-founder Question Cards and get to know each other deeper within the context of your startup!
Share
Peter Thaleikis
Developer & Indie Hacker
Neat @bryanhojianan , congrats on launching!
Share
Bryan Ho
Maker
Currently working on side-projects
Thanks for your support Peter!
Share
Chris Messina
Mentor
#1 Product Hunter! 🏆 ko-fi.com/chris
@bryanhojianan this is great! I've gone through this process, and this is a great re-formulation of that super long blog post!
Share
James Futhey
Founder @MeetingRoom365
This looks really good, @bryanhojianan – Congrats on the launch!
Share
Bryan Ho
Maker
Currently working on side-projects
@futhey Thanks for the support James! Fingers crossed!
Share
Jim Raptis
MagicPattern Founder
That's awesome! Congrats @bryanhojianan, it's a super useful resource for identifying the co-founder's fit.
Share
Bryan Ho
Maker
Currently working on side-projects
@draptis Hi Jim! Thanks for the support and I am super glad you think so! Appreciate it!
Share
Rutik Wankhade
This looks great! The questions are very well thought.
Share
Bryan Ho
Maker
Currently working on side-projects
@rutikwankhade Yeah I loved the questions - do check out the article from First Round and Gloria. They are super in-depth and if you go through all of them, it puts you in a very good position to assess co-founder fit!
Share
Ankit Ghosh
20 and trying make web cool
Looks nice Bryan👌👌
Share
Bryan Ho
Maker
Currently working on side-projects
@nutpanda Thanks Ankit!! Glad you like it.
Share
Arvid Kahl
Co-founded, ran, and sold FeedbackPanda.
I like it! These are hard conversations to have, and any tools that turn this into something fun and enjoyable are absolutely worth looking into. Great idea, beautifully executed.
Share
Bryan Ho
Maker
Currently working on side-projects
@arvidkahl Thanks for the support Arvid! Absolutely agree with you - it is key to keep developing and having these conversations no matter the stage of the co-founder relationship. I am very glad you like it and think so about the execution! It means a lot!
Share
Md Salehin KhanCo-Founder & CEO at Inoryum Ltd.
Looks great. Congratulations on launch
Share
Bryan Ho
Maker
Currently working on side-projects
Thanks for your support! Glad you like it!
Share
Aparajith AradhyaUX/UI designer #NoCode Maker
Partnerships make or break the future. This sounds like a great product. Congrats for the launch @bryanhojianan !
Share
Bryan Ho
Maker
Currently working on side-projects
Glad you like the concept and product! Thanks for the support Aparajith!
Share
James QuinnCEO @ Afino
Having a good relationships with your co-founders is super important! While you might not always agree on everything, having a good relationship is the foundation of resolving differences and coming to even stronger solutions. Thanks for sharing!
Share
Whit Anderson
Early maker w/ lots to learn
Bryan! This is a dope drop - I will definitely have to try this out. Congrats on the launch 👏
Share