CMD+

Unlock the power of AI across any app

Make your work easier and faster with CMD+! Cut back on tedious tasks—text writing, translation, Excel prompts, and rephrasing—all controlled with just a few simple commands. Customize shortcuts to save time and energy, so you can focus on the important stuff!
Launched in
Productivity
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
 by
CMD+
About this launch
CMD+Unlock the Power of AI Across Any App!
CMD+ by
CMD+
was hunted by
Viktor Sobolev
in Productivity, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Viktor Sobolev
and
Василий Беленок
. Featured on September 11th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is CMD+'s first launch.
