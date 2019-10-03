ClusterCards 2
A business card scanner that lets you skip the typing
Julian Schiavo
Maker
Hey Product Hunt, Last year, I launched version 1 on Product Hunt and received tons of great feedback and comments. This year, I'm back with ClusterCards 2, a complete redesign of my business card scanner app that adds awesome, highly requested features such as multiple scans at once with QuickScan and advanced Siri Shortcuts support on iOS 13. Additionally, ClusterCards 2 also adds support for suggested and quick actions, making it much quicker for you to contact people with one tap. I have been hard at work on ClusterCards 2 for the past few months and can't wait to be able to finally launch it. As I've said since my initial launch, I made the app after trying tons of existing business card scanners and not finding the perfect one, which is why I wanted to make my own. Check it out and let me know if you have any questions or feedback! If you enjoy it, please consider sharing it. Julian
