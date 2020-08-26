discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Tanthai Pongstien
Hunter
Hey Product Hunt 👋 My friend Linus made a solution to the Zoom-tab problem after a Twitter bet. I’ll just quote directly from the description on the Chrome extension store: ✨✨✨ SCENE. Skype. Facetime. WebEx. Hangouts. Long ago, these four video chat apps lived together in harmony. Then, everything changed when Zoom was born. Zoom wrecked havoc on all of our browser tabs as it slowly proliferated all human interaction on Earth and never cleaned up after itself. Only Clozoom, the master of Zoom attendee tabs, could stop it, but when the world needed it most, it never came. Many moons passed and I built Clozoom, a tab-bending Chrome extension. Although its tab-bending skills are great, it has a lot to learn before it's ready to save anyone. But I believe Clozoom can save the world. CUE MUSIC.
Upvote (4)Share
This is so dope! Thanks for making this 🙌
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
@alex_madrzyk Thanks! 🚀
Super simple problem solved, but without a doubt a problem. Nice work!
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
Hey PH 🚀 Clozoom is one of those things that's such a simple solution to such a common problem that it's kind of miraculous that nobody else has built something like it yet! Regardless, I made an extension that automatically closes old Zoom meeting tabs for you, so you never have to go back and close them again. Hope it helps lower everyone's Chrome tab fatigue just a little bit ✨ - Linus
Wow this is such a no-brainer solution to such an annoying user problem - thank you so much for making this!!! 🤩