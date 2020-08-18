discussion
Tom Giannattasio
Maker
Hey there fellow hunters of product! We're Clover and we're building a new notebook specifically for creative folks like you. We've been building design tools for most of our career (Apple, Macaw, InVision) and have always wanted a tool that combined the fluid, expansive nature of a design tool with the power and capabilities of a markdown editor. So, we built it! Our aim with Clover is to unlock the power of visual thinking for more intuitive – and fun – note-taking, brainstorming, mind-mapping, and task management. Here are some of the features we're currently working on: • Traditional and Surface docs - Clover is built on a new type of text editor. It's a streamlined markdown editor that lets you work with traditional linear documents or with our fancy pants surface documents – which allow you to arrange text and images on an infinite, zoomable canvas. • Agenda - A blank document for every day. Fill it with tasks, meeting notes, journal entries, or anything else that's date-related. It's a great way to make sure nothing slips through the cracks. • Quick Capture - Ideas can strike at any time. We added a Spotlight-like command line that can be pulled up with a simple keystroke so you can quickly jot down ideas or schedule tasks without rummaging around through the app. It'll even parse plain English commands to help with scheduling and organizing. • Customization - Notebooks are a personal thing and we believe you should be able to tailor it to fit you. Clover's style engine lets you fully customize your experience – colors, fonts, icons, etc. • Nested Pages - Build out your own hierarchy by nesting documents within other documents. • Document Outline - Quickly jump to major sections of your document or to pages nested within the current document. We're currently in alpha and hope to open the beta to our waitlist soon. We'd love to have you help test and shape the product. What would you hope to see in a product like this? Let us know in the comments!
