Clover is the all-in-notebook designed for creatives – featuring a powerful markdown editor that can explode traditional, linear documents into a "surface" for a more intuitive, visual way of note-taking, brainstorming, mind-mapping, and managing tasks.
Hey there fellow hunters of product! ﻿ We're Clover and we're building a new notebook specifically for creative folks like you. ﻿ We've been building design tools for most of our career (Apple, Macaw, InVision) and have always wanted a tool that combined the fluid, expansive nature of a design tool with the power and capabilities of a markdown editor. So, we built it! ﻿ Our aim with Clover is to unlock the power of visual thinking for more intuitive – and fun – note-taking, brainstorming, mind-mapping, and task management. ﻿ Here are some of the features we're currently working on: ﻿ • Traditional and Surface docs - Clover is built on a new type of text editor. It's a streamlined markdown editor that lets you work with traditional linear documents or with our fancy pants surface documents – which allow you to arrange text and images on an infinite, zoomable canvas. • Agenda - A blank document for every day. Fill it with tasks, meeting notes, journal entries, or anything else that's date-related. It's a great way to make sure nothing slips through the cracks. • Quick Capture - Ideas can strike at any time. We added a Spotlight-like command line that can be pulled up with a simple keystroke so you can quickly jot down ideas or schedule tasks without rummaging around through the app. It'll even parse plain English commands to help with scheduling and organizing. • Customization - Notebooks are a personal thing and we believe you should be able to tailor it to fit you. Clover's style engine lets you fully customize your experience – colors, fonts, icons, etc. • Nested Pages - Build out your own hierarchy by nesting documents within other documents. • Document Outline - Quickly jump to major sections of your document or to pages nested within the current document. ﻿ We're currently in alpha and hope to open the beta to our waitlist soon. We'd love to have you help test and shape the product. ﻿ What would you hope to see in a product like this? Let us know in the comments!
