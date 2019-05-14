Closet brings you the ideal password manager experience -
🔐 Passwords encrypted using user private keys
💽 Passwords stored on the user's server
👤❌ No data transferred to any intermediaries hence no chance of data leak.
SinhaMaker@witwise_solutions · Startup Founder @Closet
Hi Product Hunt, We are developers of Closet, a password manager built on Blockstack. We built this on Blockstack because of the built-in security and privacy features Blockstack provides. This helps us make the claim that the passwords data is encrypted using the user's private keys and stored on their own storage. This means there is zero chance for anyone to ever access your private passwords. We think this claim is critical for any password manager and therefore we got behind this project. Please check us out and let us know what you think.
