Closer 2.0
Digitize you sales team
Discussion
Peter Dziedzicz
Maker
Peter from Closer here, Happy to answer any questions that anyone has about Closer 2.0. In these disturbing times, we wanted to share our solution that digitizes your offline workforce moving them from offline activities to full participation. Imagine that your customers could reach your employees through high-quality video calls. Now imagine that your employees can instantly pick up those calls, even on mobile devices and that they can share files, presentations, or anything they have on their screens. Would that help build relationships in our troubling times? With features like automated chat, video conversations, call scheduling, screen sharing and more it will help to alleviate the lack of physical human interaction, and it is extremely easy to deploy. What is more, it gives a better customer experience, because customers don’t need to download or install anything - this is especially helpful for non-tech savvy people to manage their relationships with businesses. Looking for your feedback!
I'm a big fan of Closer. Not all of our customers are tech savvy, and finally they can have a video calls and speak with us, without need to download anything. Nice work team!
Maker
I'm excited to announce Closer 2.0. I'm the Tech Lead over here at Closer and we are so excited to help more businesses have one-on-one video conversations at scale. We have improved Closer, giving better performance, easier onboarding, plugins for WordPress, mobile apps for Android and iOS, and more. Feedback is always welcome. Feel free to drop a note here or talk to us via Closer 😄
