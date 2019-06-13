Clockwise
Making your calendar work for you.
#1 Product of the DayToday
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
John Lilly
When I met the Clockwise team, I was immediately taken with their passion for helping us get control of our time, and their new approach to doing it — not by creating a new calendar app, but by using machine learning to make the calendars we already have work better. Clockwise makes a product and supporting technology that actually gives us time back. They’ve been heads down over the past couple of years building their first product — connect it to your own calendar and it figures out how to optimize your days to give you back meaningful chunks of time in whole blocks. It’s amazing to see the results — even in the early beta it’s given literally thousands of hours of Focus Time back to folks at some of the world’s most productive companies like Lyft, Asana, Intercom and others. Go take a look and see if you can get a little more control over your own time.
3 UpvotesShare
MakerProHiring
Hi PH, we're live! 🚀 I'm the CEO & co-founder of Clockwise and I'm excited to introduce what we've been working on to the Product Hunt community. Over our private beta period we’ve given back over 12,000 hours of focus time to high performing teams at companies like Lyft, Coursera, Lattice, and many more. Now we’re excited to open it up to all G-Suite calendar users. Clockwise is an intelligent calendar assistant that frees up your time so you can work on what matters. It helps you escape the chaos of work and find your focus. Overall, our feature set helps you and your team get more time for focused work: - Optimize your calendar to free up blocks of uninterrupted time. - Automatically go into Slack do-not-disturb during meetings - Schedule not just at available times, but the best times for attendees. - Sync a personal calendar, privately, and ensure date night isn't double-booked. - Slack sync brings your meeting status to your Slack status - Color code your calendar with one click using our ML identified meeting categories - Analyze your capacity with Clockwise calendar analytics Clockwise is free and available to all G-Suite calendar users today! So give it a try and let us know what you think!
3 UpvotesShare