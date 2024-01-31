CloakGuru is an email alias service that protect your real inbox by filtering incoming emails and giving you the ability to send or receive messages anonymously. Enforce GPG encryption, block/unblock e-mail address or entire domains on-demand and more !
"Thanks for checking out my launch! Feel free to join CloakGuru Discord server (link on https://cloakguru.com/docs/) if you want to share feedbacks, submit feature requests or simply swing by to discuss email privacy, data protection or anything!"