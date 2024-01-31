Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → CloakGuru
CloakGuru

CloakGuru

Send and Receive Emails Anonymously

Free Options
Embed
CloakGuru is an email alias service that protect your real inbox by filtering incoming emails and giving you the ability to send or receive messages anonymously. Enforce GPG encryption, block/unblock e-mail address or entire domains on-demand and more !
Launched in
Email
Productivity
Privacy
 by
CloakGuru

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Thanks for checking out my launch! Feel free to join CloakGuru Discord server (link on https://cloakguru.com/docs/) if you want to share feedbacks, submit feature requests or simply swing by to discuss email privacy, data protection or anything!"

CloakGuru
The makers of CloakGuru
About this launch
CloakGuru
CloakGuruSend and receive emails anonymously
0
reviews
7
followers
CloakGuru by
CloakGuru
was hunted by
Mickael
in Email, Productivity, Privacy. Made by
Mickael
. Featured on February 1st, 2024.
CloakGuru
is not rated yet. This is CloakGuru's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-