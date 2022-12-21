Products
Cloak: Hide Apps
Cloak: Hide Apps
Hide apps on your iPhone & iPad
Cloak allows you to hide selected from your iPhone & iPad, including the home screen, app library, notifications, and more. With Safe Zones, apps can automatically be hidden when you leave your home or work place.
Cloak: Hide Apps
About this launch
Cloak: Hide Apps
Hide apps on your iPhone & iPad
0
reviews
13
followers
Cloak: Hide Apps by
Cloak: Hide Apps
was hunted by
Bin Zhang
in
iOS
,
Privacy
. Made by
Bin Zhang
. Featured on December 22nd, 2022.
Cloak: Hide Apps
is not rated yet. This is Cloak: Hide Apps's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
2
Day rank
#27
Week rank
#156
