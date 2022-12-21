Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from ClipDrop
See ClipDrop’s 4 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
ClipDrop Replace Background
Ranked #1 for today
ClipDrop Replace Background
Teleport your objects anywhere with AI
Visit
Upvote 28
25% OFF
•
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
You don't have a studio or a landscape for your photoshoot? Teleport anything in a realistic setting, with the only limit being your imagination.
Launched in
Photography
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Photo editing
by
ClipDrop
Loom
Ad
The fastest way to record and share videos at work
About this launch
ClipDrop
AR Copy Paste - Capture and transfer anything around you
118
reviews
2.0K
followers
Follow for updates
ClipDrop Replace Background by
ClipDrop
was hunted by
Damien Henry
in
Photography
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Photo editing
. Made by
Damien Henry
,
Cyril Diagne
,
Jonathan Blanchet
,
Igor Eschalier
,
Benjamin Aubin
,
Hugo
and
Onur Tasar
. Featured on December 23rd, 2022.
ClipDrop
is rated
4.4/5 ★
by 118 users. It first launched on October 23rd, 2020.
Upvotes
28
Comments
10
Day rank
#1
Week rank
#132
Report