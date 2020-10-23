discussion
Alex Wolkov ☭
UX, Front End
My mind is blown
Shay Danan
I'm so stoked about this product 😮 impressed AF
Mohit
HunterDeveloper - Product - UX - Mobile - SF
Amazing product and implementation of AR. Love it.
Alex Wolkov ☭
UX, Front End
@mohitify @cyrildiagne is the maker, add them
Mohit
HunterDeveloper - Product - UX - Mobile - SF
@cyrildiagne @altryne I did but it is not updating. Some bug in PH
Calum Webb
Community & Social at Product Hunt
I'm a massive fan of this. After seeing it blow up on Twitter as only a concept, so excited to see this officially launch and get the chance to play around with it! Big congrats to @cyrildiagne on the launch!
Gabe Perez
All things Social Media & ☕️🎵🎮
t H e F u T u R e i S h E r E This is seriously amazing. Can't wait for an Animal Crossing integration. 😭
