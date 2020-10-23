  1. Home
AR Copy Paste - Capture and transfer anything around you

Capture and transfer anything around you! (objects, people, drawings, and text)
ClipDrop (AR Copy Paste) is now available on Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows.
ClipDrop finally makes AR practicalClipDrop, a new app that lets you quickly import objects from your environment into Photoshop and other software, has been released in beta. Promotional videos of the app show it being able to photograph anything from plant pots, to TVs and then quickly import them as standalone objects into Photoshop, all direct from the app itself.
Alex Wolkov ☭
UX, Front End
My mind is blown
Shay Danan
I'm so stoked about this product 😮 impressed AF
Mohit
Hunter
Developer - Product - UX - Mobile - SF
Amazing product and implementation of AR. Love it.
Alex Wolkov ☭
UX, Front End
@mohitify @cyrildiagne is the maker, add them
Mohit
Hunter
Developer - Product - UX - Mobile - SF
@cyrildiagne @altryne I did but it is not updating. Some bug in PH
Calum Webb
Community & Social at Product Hunt
I'm a massive fan of this. After seeing it blow up on Twitter as only a concept, so excited to see this officially launch and get the chance to play around with it! Big congrats to @cyrildiagne on the launch!
Gabe Perez
All things Social Media & ☕️🎵🎮
t H e F u T u R e i S h E r E This is seriously amazing. Can't wait for an Animal Crossing integration. 😭
