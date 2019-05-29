ClimateChoice
Learn how you can help prevent climate breakdown 🌎🔥
#5 Product of the DayToday
ClimateChoice is the best place to learn what you can do today to help prevent climate change. Find out how you can make a difference with a few lifestyle adjustments, and by spreading the word to your friends, family and followers.
Around the web
Helping Prevent Climate BreakdownLike many people, I've been aware of the risks posed by climate change breakdown for many years, and like most people, I haven't been doing much about it - until now. In mid-April 2019 the urgent need for action was pushed into the spotlight thanks to the Extinction Rebellion activists among others.
shylands.com
Reviews
View all 3 reviews →
+8 reviews
- Pros:Cons:
Rises awareness about current Climate Emergency while offers easy to understand & follow actions to fight it.
None
Sharing widget (Whasapp, email, Twitter..) to involve others & nice TL;DR briefs in every page. Awesome design & illustrations, everybody should use it and do their part to avoid Climate Breakdown! First http://techimpactmakers.com project 🙂👏Jordi Prados Aulet has used this product for one week.
- Pros:Cons:
Everything is super clear and the information is well researched and digestible.
None so far.
Climate chaos is upon us and we need to do something about it. Education is a huge part of the solution in my opinion and ClimateChoice is a wealth of information in a simple, digestible format. I'll be sharing with my friends and family for sure.Alex Price has used this product for one week.
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Steven HylandsMaker@shylands · Maker 🌎 ClimateChoice 🖖 Impact Makers
👋Hi Product Hunt, Today I’m pleased to share with you ClimateChoice - the best place on the web to learn what you can do to help prevent earth’s climate breaking down. ClimateChoice is here to make it easy to understand the choices you can make to reduce your carbon footprint and help others to act. 📖 Origin Story One month ago I decided to do more to help prevent climate breakdown. Whilst researching changes I could make to my lifestyle to benefit the planet, I discovered that most of the relevant information was poorly organised and hidden within blog posts scattered around the internet. I couldn’t find a single, easily consumable point of truth that I’d be happy sending to a friend to learn more. I chose there and then to use my skill set to do more and make an accessible organised home for this fundamental information. Rather than develop this alone I asked for help — receiving dozens of offers from tech people also motivated to do more. That led to the creation of Impact Makers (https://techimpactmakers.com) - a community of tech volunteers working to prevent earth's climate breaking down which has grown to 160 makers strong 💪 🌎 About ClimateChoice On the site you can read guides on how to: ✅ Change how you eat ✅ Change how you travel ✅ Choose renewable energy ✅ Use less energy ✅ Change your lifestyle ➕ More coming soon It’s not just about reducing your carbon footprint, our goal is also to help you understand how to do more by supporting people and groups who prioritise the planet. We’ve made it super simple to share each guide on Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, LinkedIn and Email so you can let your friends, family and followers know how they can help too. 🗣️ We’d love to hear any feedback or ideas on how we can improve ClimateChoice, and make it an even better resource to empower people to help prevent climate breakdown. 🌎🖖
Upvote (7)Share·
Pete Hawkins@peteyhawkins · Co-founder of PayHere
@shylands this sounds like a great resource! There is little actionable advice out there and every little helps. Love the content, it's well put together and interesting, keep up the good work!
Upvote (2)Share·
Steven HylandsMaker@shylands · Maker 🌎 ClimateChoice 🖖 Impact Makers
@peteyhawkins Thanks Pete. Yeah agreed. Making ClimateChoice more actionable is something on my todo list for the future. We could still do much better in that aspect.
Upvote (2)Share·
Rachel FranklinMaker@tobequitefrank1 · Web Developer
Thanks @shylands for starting Impact Makers and for driving Climate Choice forward. I’m really excited to see v1 launched on Product Hunt so soon. It was only a month ago that I saw the tweet calling Makers to take action on pressing Climate issues and I was immediately compelled to get involved. Particularly because I’d been struggling to access useful information regarding Climate Change and what I, as one person could do to positively impact upon it. With Climate Choice v1 launched, we are keen to hear what you think we should include in v2? Personally, I’d love an automated system which will source and create a pre-drafted email to my local MP which I can tailor and send with just a few clicks of a button. We would really love to hear from you all, what do you think? What can be improved? Let us know 🌎💚
Upvote (3)Share·
Kyle Gawley@kylegawley · Indie Maker & Digital Nomad
Looks great! Is the product targeted at those who already have an understanding of positive actions or do you have plans for raising awareness amongst those who don’t know much about climate preservation too?
Upvote Share·
Steven HylandsMaker@shylands · Maker 🌎 ClimateChoice 🖖 Impact Makers
@kylegawley Thanks Kyle. Our main goal is to reach those who aren't yet aware of all of the things that can be done to help prevent climate breakdown. That's why my focus has been on making the info accessible. My hope would be that those who discover the site use the sharing functionality to send ClimateChoice on to the people they know aren't engaged in the problem. I've a few more things I'll be trying in the near future to try and reach a wider audience. It would al be great to hear from the PH community if they have any ideas on how we can spread the word!
Upvote Share·
Aisling Porceddu@aislingporceddu · QA Engineer, Marvel
Amazing site! I actually hadn't realised there were energy providers that used 100% green energy sources, thanks to you guys I am going to make the switch now! 🥰🌎💚
Upvote Share·