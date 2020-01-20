Climate Finder
Hi PH! I've been working on this for the last few months, collecting historical climate data like temperature and rain but also historical air quality average for all months in the year. 🤔 Problem I'm trying to find a place to settle for longer which is relatively warm (but not too hot) all year round, not humid and most importantly with clean air. I was in Chiang Mai recently and the air pollution had become so bad (~200 AQI), that I've been seriously thinking about me and my friends' exposure to air pollution. 💡 Solution The tool I made is called Climate Finder and lets you pick a temperature, humidity, rain, air quality and busy-ness range and time period to match places based on your desired climate. ☁️ Data Temperature, rain and humidity data is from the past year. Air quality data is averages from the past few years. For about 80% of the cities I have monthly air quality data, for most of the missing 20% I use World Health Organizations' annual air quality average. 💬 Feedback I'd love to hear your feedback because it's a work in progress. The next features I was thinking off is adding type line charts. Let me know what you think! -Pieter
@levelsio Hi Pieter! I was in Chiang Mai at the same time and thanks to your tweet, we bought some 3M masks ;) Nice addition to Nomadlist. It's related to climate, but not only: I'd love to know if the place I'm going to has a higher likelihood of having a hazardous natural event like a typhoon, tsunami, earthquake, volcano eruption etc...
@levelsio This is awesome! I will share it with our community. Quick feedback, any chance there could be a search field to find the city i'm looking for quicker? instead of scrolling or using the browser find option. https://ibb.co/S7bzzDk
Great addition Pieter. Weather is a dealbreaker when planning my trips!
