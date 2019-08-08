Discussion
James Berry
👋 Hey Product Hunters, Thanks for clicking and taking the time to checkout Climate 365. 🤔 The problem As we all know... climate change is kinda a big deal. Everyone wants their voice to be heard, especially with governments seemingly ignoring the planet's catastrophic trajectory. However for most of us, the reality of writing frequent open letters or getting out on the streets and protesting is just not viable. .🛠Our solution With Climate 365 we wanted to create "the simplest" and "the easiest" way to get involved with activism & promoting awareness surrounding climate change directly to the people who NEED to hear it. Here's how it works: 1. ✉️ Connect your Gmail account with Climate 365 2. ⚙️ We will automate sending of one email per day to governments or damaging organizations in the 365 most polluted cities across the globe. 3. 🌲 For every sign-up we will personally plant a tree with your name on it. "Only a very large social movement can fundamentally change the system." Power is in numbers 💪, hope to have you all onboard! Any questions please do comment or tweet me @jlalmes 🙏 James & Katie #climate365 🌍
Hi James and Katie! This idea looks fantastic, thank you for doing your part, by helping us to most conveniently do our part! I know for myself, I should really be doing more to combat Climate Change, and demand the same from governments and companies! In terms of the emails sent, is there any way that Gmail and similar, may pick these emails up as being automated, and either move these emails out of a recipients main Inbox (in to their Promotions or Spam)?
